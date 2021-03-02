Agreement saves 176 Belgian Ryanair jobs
After 9 months of negotiations the unions and management at the Irish low-cost airline Ryanair have reached an agreement that will save the jobs of all 176 of the airline’s cabin crew based in Belgium. The Ryanair cabin crew whose jobs were under threat have agreed to an 8% pay cut and to work one month less each year.
Management and the unions at Ryanair that has lost around 800 million euro as a result of the coronavirus crisis had been in negotiations on the future of the 176 Belgian cabin crew for the past 9 months.
Ryanair has a strong presence in Belgium operating services both to and from Charleroi Airport in Hainaut Province and Brussels Airport at Zaventem in Flemish Brabant.