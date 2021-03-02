COVID-19 hospitalisations continue to rise sharply

During the week from 23 February to 1 March an average of 149 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is a 20% increase on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. However, the increase is less sharp than it was in Monday’s figures (+25%).

On Monday 1 March 107 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals. 52 people were discharged. There are currently 1,936 (+38 on Monday’s figures) people with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals of whom 410 (+2) are on intensive care wards and 212 (+11) are on ventilators.

During the week from 20 to 26 February an average of 23 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is down 36% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

During the week from 20 to 26 February an average of 2,394 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 12% up on the previous week that was the half term holidays when fewer tests west carried out.

Between 20 and 26 February an average of 40,400 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is 7% more than during the previous week. Of those tested 6.7% tested positive for coronavirus.

On Sunday 28 February (the last day for which figures are currently available) a total of 495,090 people in Belgium had already been given their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. 307,749 people had already been given their second dose.