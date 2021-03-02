Is the Janssen vaccine approval in the US a gamechanger for Belgium too?

Could the approval of the Janssen corona vaccine be a gamechanger for us in Belgium? Health minister Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) believes the approval is tremendous news: “This means that here too 4 vaccines will probably be in play soon”.

Vaccinologist Pierre Van Damme has an eye for the advantages of this vaccine: “Only one jab is needed. This makes it easier to roll out the vaccination programme. An extra advantage is the fact that this vaccine can be stored at fridge temperature, between 2°C and 8°C”.

Sunday’s FDA decision means Johnson & Johnson is already transporting the vaccine to the four corners of the US. By the end of March the company intends to supply 20 million doses to the US.

US President Biden welcomed the news.