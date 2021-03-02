Morocco has scraps flights to Belgium

The authorities in Morocco have scrapped all flights to Belgium. Belgium is the in a list of countries to which the authorities in Rabat have banned flights. The Moroccan government hopes that this hope that this will prevent new more infectious variants of coronavirus from entering the country. The decision to ban flights from midnight last night wasn’t announced until late on Monday evening. Around 50 flights a week to and from Brussels Airport at Zaventem in Flemish Brabant are affected by the Moroccan government’s decision.