Volvo hopes to only produce electrically powered cars by 2030

The car and truck builder Volvo has said that it hopes to only be producing electrically powered cars by 2030. The company that has a plant in the East Flemish city of Ghent hopes to have completed its transition from building cars powered by internal combustion engines to clean and green electric models in just 9 years’ time. Recently Volvo’s announced that its Ghent factory will soon commence production of a second fully electrically-power model in the near future.