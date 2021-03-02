"We are still in choppy waters” says virologist Steven Van Gucht

During the past week an average of 149 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. "For months we were at a ceiling of between 100 and 150 admissions per day. Last Friday there were 204 hospital admissions, a remarkably high number. We seem to have broken through the ceiling”, Professor Van Gucht said.

There are currently 410 COVID-19 patients on intensive care wards an increase of around 33% in just a couple of weeks. "At the start of February there were around 300 patients in intensive care. In the space of just a few weeks we have seen this increase by more than a third”.

Nevertheless, there is also good news. “We are seeing fewer and fewer patients from care homes. Here the impact of the vaccination campaign is clearly leaving its mark”.

The number of deaths among people that have COVID-19 continues to fall “And we have the improved situation in the care homes, where the number of COVID deaths has fallen sharply, to thank for this. The power of the vaccination campaign is in evidence among the most vulnerable in society”, Professor Van Gucht concluded.