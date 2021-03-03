Club Brugge becomes first football club on the stock market
Club Brugge is the first Belgian football club to be floated on the stock exchange. The West Flemish titans announced the news today.
The floatation will take place in a couple of weeks’ time. The club’s present owners, including club president Bart Verhaeghe, plan to sell some of their shares to a wider audience. The floatation means everybody can register to purchase Club Brugge shares and become part-owner of the club. Financially, Club Brugge is thriving. Over the past five years turnover virtually doubled.