Corona latest: sharp rise in hospitalisations

On average in the week to 2 March 152 patients with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus, were hospitalised each day. The figure is up 21% on the week and mirrors yesterday’s rise.

On Tuesday 176 patients were hospitalised. 224 were discharged.

1,903 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 425 are in intensive care. 223 are on a ventilator.

In the week to 27 February on average 24 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 29% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 27 February, 2,393 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 9% on the week.

On average 41,100 tests are carried out each day in the week to 27 February. The figure is up 9% on the week. 6.7% of tests came back positive.

By 1 March 509,948 people in Belgium had received their first shot of the corona vaccine. 314,319 people have had their second jab.