Police close City Park in Leuven
Police in Leuven (Flemish Brabant) were once again obliged to close City Park on Tuesday due to the big crowds that had gathered. Police in the large university city say the problem is that students always head for the same familiar haunts. The City of Leuven is now launching a campaign to get students to discover other great locations across the capital of Flemish Brabant.
Everybody who was in the park at the time was allowed to stay and the park itself wasn’t cleared on this occasion.
Loading video player ...