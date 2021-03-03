Crime
Reckless cyclist sentenced to pay one euro

The cyclist who caused a toddler to fall during a walk in the High Fens on Christmas Day escapes virtually all punishment.  A judge in Verviers (Liege Province) ruled that given the to-do the incident caused and its minor nature no custodial sentence was required.  The cyclist was sentenced to pay the child’s parents one symbolic euro.

The child, a girl, was walking with her parents, when the cyclist drove past.  A motion of his knee caused the child to fall.  The judge ruled that the cyclist didn’t intend to harm the child, but was driving without due care.

