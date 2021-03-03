Wider use of Oxford vaccine brings forward vaccination drive
Flemish health minister Wouter Beke (Christian democrat) has announced that the vaccination of over 85s living independently will be brought forward by two weeks. The vaccination was supposed to start on 29 March. It will now commence on 15 March.
Over 85s in care homes and sheltered living have already been offered the jab.
The move follows the new recommendation from Belgium’s High Council for Health OKing the use of the Oxford vaccine for over 55s.
“We’re going to implement this” Mr Beke told the Flemish Parliament. “It concerns 32,800 people over 85. They will be invited to attend a vaccination centre where they will be vaccinated.”