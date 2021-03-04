“The Wrong Place” is Belgium’s entry for the Eurovision Song Contest

Alex Callier wrote the song together with the Walloon singer Charlotte Foret, the winner of the Francophone show “The Voice Belgique”. “The song depicts a scene from a non-existent movie” says Callier. “A one-night stand gone wrong. That’s what it’s about.” Singer Geike Arnaert, who has just returned to the band, immediately voiced her enthusiasm for the track.

Hooverphonic take part in the first semi-final of the Contest on 18 May.

Last year Hooverphonic finished in fifth place at an alternative online Eurovision fest.