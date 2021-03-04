Health

Corona in figures: hospitalisations remain high

The average number of new infections continues to rise, but at a slower pace than in recent days.  The number of hospitalisations linked to coronavirus too remains high.

Colin Clapson

On average in the week to 3 March 152 patients with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus, were hospitalised each day. The figure is up 20% on the week.

On Wednesday 152 patients were hospitalised.  164 were discharged.

1,901 patients are currently in hospital with Covid.  434 are in intensive care.  221 are on a ventilator.

In the week to 28 February on average 25 deaths a day were linked to Covid.  The figure is down 18% on the week. 

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 28 February, 2,286 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day.  The figure is 8% up on the week.

On average 40,900 tests are carried out each day in the week to 28 February.  The figure is up 8% on the week.

6.6% of tests came back positive.

By 1 March 524,775 people in Belgium had received their first shot of the corona vaccine.    320,338 people have had their second jab. 

