Corona in figures: hospitalisations remain high

On average in the week to 3 March 152 patients with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus, were hospitalised each day. The figure is up 20% on the week.

On Wednesday 152 patients were hospitalised. 164 were discharged.

1,901 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 434 are in intensive care. 221 are on a ventilator.

In the week to 28 February on average 25 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 18% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 28 February, 2,286 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is 8% up on the week.

On average 40,900 tests are carried out each day in the week to 28 February. The figure is up 8% on the week.

6.6% of tests came back positive.

By 1 March 524,775 people in Belgium had received their first shot of the corona vaccine. 320,338 people have had their second jab.