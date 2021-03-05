Bubble of ten for outdoor activities from Monday

The changes that will come into force on Monday relate to activities in the open air. Given the current epidemiologic situation with relation to COVID-19 the Consultative Committee did not deem it prudent to relax measures relating to activities that take place in doors just yet.

From Monday 8 March we will all be allowed to meet up as a group of up to 10 for activities in the open air such as a walk or to sit and chat on the grass at the park. Social distancing must be maintained at all times and face coverings must be worn. Currently groups of no more than 4 people are permitted to gather together outside in this way. However, the recent good weather at the weekends has shown that many people were no longer respecting the rule.

The Consultative Committee had been under pressure to find a way of allowing more social contact without fuelling an upsurge in coronavirus infections. VRT sources say that those at the meeting only arrived at the figure of ten after much discussion.

Funerals with up to 50 mourners will also be allowed from 8 March, providing there is no more than 1 person per 10m² present. Currently just 15 mourners are allowed at funerals.

From April outdoor events and religious services that are held outside should be allowed for up to 50 participants. From next month too up to 10 amateur sportspeople should be able to train together outside. Theme parks should also be allowed to reopen from April.

The Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) added the measures on open air markets could also be relaxed from next month. Any decisions on relaxations to the restrictions in April will be confirmed at the next meeting of the Consultative Committee on Friday 26 March.

The restrictions on non-essential travel will remain in force until after the Easter holidays.