COVID-19: Hospitalisations continue to increase sharply

During the week from 26 February to 4 March an average of 156 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is a rise of 23% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week when there were an average of 127 hospital admissions each day.

On Thursday 4 March 170 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals. This is around 12% more than the 152 hospital admissions recorded on Tuesday 2 March. On Thursday 152 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital.

There are currently 1,906 patients with COVD-19 that are being treated in Belgian hospitals of these 426 are on intensive care wards. 224 patients are on ventilators. The number of COVID-19 patients on intensive care wards has increased by just over 1 third in just two weeks.

During the week from 23 February to 1 March a n average of 26 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is 6.6% down on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week when there were an average of 28 deaths/day.

During the week from 23 February to 1 March an average of 2,359 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 2% up on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. The increase in the number of positive tests now appears to be flattening off. During the week from 23 February to 1 March an average of 41,300 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 9% up on the average number of tests carried out each day during the previous week. Of those tested 6.5% tested positive for coronavirus.

On Wednesday 3 March (the last day for which figures are available. 540,256 people in Belgium had already been given their first dose of coronavirus vaccine.325,451 had already received their second dose.