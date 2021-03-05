Flemish Health Minister “100,000 vaccinations next week, 240,000 the week after”.

The Flemish Health Minister said that up until now quality has taken precedence over quantity. What he meant by “quality” was vaccinating as many vulnerable people as possible in care homes and caring professionals. This involved vaccinating a very many different locations, 1,363 in total.

The aim is to carryout vaccinations on a large scale at the vaccination centres during the coming weeks. Elderly people that live at home and those with underlying conditions will be first up for a jab.

Mr Jambon and Mr Beke stressed that all depends on supplies of vaccines from the various producers. Both politicians didn’t hide their frustration about delays to a delivery of vaccines that should have arrived this week.

Mr Beke defended the decision to keep a large number of doses of coronavirus vaccine in storage. This is being done to ensure that people that have been given a first dose of coronavirus vaccine can be given a second dose. Only when enough supplies of vaccine have been delivered will invitations be sent out to those for whom the vaccines are intended.