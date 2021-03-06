Conmen at work: beware of suspicious vaccine invites

“Many thousands will receive an invitation in coming weeks. Unfortunately, several malicious individuals will try to con money out of people against the backdrop of this massive campaign.”

The conmen hope to benefit financially and defraud unsuspecting individuals. The crisis centre asks people never to transfer any cash or to share bank details in response to a vaccination invite. The vaccination is entirely free of charge and the invitation will never ask for any financial details.

Be suspicious if you are approached and have already been vaccinated or if it’s not yet your turn.

Citizens will receive their invitation in a letter via the post. Only when your details are known to the authorities will you receive a text or email. Be suspicious of texts and emails if these are not accompanied by a letter via the post.

Emails are sent from cov19-vaccin@docir.be. Texts come from 8811.

All invites will include your name. Be suspicious if it doesn’t.

The invites come from the Flemish, Brussels or Walloon authorities, never from your municipality or any of the vaccine brands (Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna).

Forward suspicious emails to verdacht@safeonweb.be or let them know about any suspicious approaches.

Below: a fake invite claiming to come from Pfizer (source SafeOnWeb).

