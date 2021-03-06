Covid latest: 1% fall in new cases

On average in the week to 4 March 148 patients with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus, were hospitalised each day. The figure is up 8% on the week. On previous days week-on-week increases of 23%, 20% and 21% were recorded.

On Friday 151 patients were hospitalised. 161 were discharged.

1,914 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 433 are in intensive care. 232 are on a ventilator.

In the week to 2 March on average 26 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is unchanged on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 2 March, 2,344 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day – a relatively stable figure. The figure is 1% down on the week.

On average 41,700 tests are carried out each day in the week to 2 March. The figure is up 7% on the week.

6.4% of tests came back positive.

By 4 March 569,985 people in Belgium had received their first shot of the corona vaccine. 330,973 people have had their second jab.