Covid latest: 1% fall in new cases
Hospitalisations linked to coronavirus continue to rise, but the increase is less pronounced than in recent days. The number of new cases of the virus has stabilised.
On average in the week to 4 March 148 patients with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus, were hospitalised each day. The figure is up 8% on the week. On previous days week-on-week increases of 23%, 20% and 21% were recorded.
On Friday 151 patients were hospitalised. 161 were discharged.
1,914 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 433 are in intensive care. 232 are on a ventilator.
In the week to 2 March on average 26 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is unchanged on the week.
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 2 March, 2,344 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day – a relatively stable figure. The figure is 1% down on the week.
On average 41,700 tests are carried out each day in the week to 2 March. The figure is up 7% on the week.
6.4% of tests came back positive.
By 4 March 569,985 people in Belgium had received their first shot of the corona vaccine. 330,973 people have had their second jab.