Curfew to stay even when the bars open

A curfew will still need to be observed if hospitality reopens on 1 May as planned. Mr Van Quickenborne said: “We want to get rid of this curfew ASAP, but that’s only possible at the right time”. In a Tweet the justice minister gave a commitment that the curfew would not stay in place a “single minute longer than necessary”.

In Flanders and Wallonia the curfew – the first since the one introduced by the Germans in WW2 - now runs from midnight till 5AM, in Brussels from 10PM till 6AM. Only essential journeys that cannot be delayed are permitted.