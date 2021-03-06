Curfew to stay even when the bars open
Following the corona relaxations agreed by the country’s six governments Belgian justice minister Vincent Van Quickenborne (Flemish liberal) has indicated that the curfew will remain in force for “some considerable time”.
A curfew will still need to be observed if hospitality reopens on 1 May as planned. Mr Van Quickenborne said: “We want to get rid of this curfew ASAP, but that’s only possible at the right time”. In a Tweet the justice minister gave a commitment that the curfew would not stay in place a “single minute longer than necessary”.
In Flanders and Wallonia the curfew – the first since the one introduced by the Germans in WW2 - now runs from midnight till 5AM, in Brussels from 10PM till 6AM. Only essential journeys that cannot be delayed are permitted.