Health minister:” Guests can use the loo, but no barbies please!”

Last November when the Rule of 4 was introduced for outdoor gatherings interior minister Verlinden (Flemish Christian democrat) made it clear guests could meet up in your garden. Only they were not allowed to get there via the indoors of your home. This smacked of discrimination, especially of people of more modest means living in terraced housing. That decision was taken as the second wave of the pandemic approached its peak, but today relaxations are possible and health minister Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) brings the more egalitarian message that guests can get to your garden via your house and even use the loo if they are caught short!

1.5m social distancing must be observed at all times. “The relaxation isn’t intended in order to allow you to throw a barbie” Mr Vandenbroucke told VRT.

Secondary legislation published on Sunday revealed that only one guest will be allowed to go through a house or visit the loo at one and the same time.

