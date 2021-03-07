Rise in hospitalisations slows

On average in the week to 6 March 147 patients with Covid were hospitalised each day. The figure is up 2% on the week. Yesterday the week-on-week rise was still 8%. In previous days figures of plus 23%, 20% and 21% were recorded.

On Saturday 141 patients were hospitalised. 173 were discharged.

1,879 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 416 are in intensive care. 230 are on a ventilator.

In the week to 3 March on average 27 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is up nearly 7% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 3 March, 2,345 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is 3% down on the week. It’s the second day in a row the figure is slightly down.

On average 42,00 tests are carried out each day in the week to 3 March. The figure is up 6% on the week.

6.3% of tests came back positive.