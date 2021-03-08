Fall in the number of people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the lasted figures on the COVID-19 pandemic in Belgium. The 7-day rolling average for the number of people being hospitalised show a fall, albeit it slight compared with the previous week. Meanwhile, the 7-day rolling average for the number of people testing positive for the virus each day is down too. The daily death toll among people with the virus is up slightly.
During the week from 1 to 7 March an average of 145 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is down 3% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week (22 to 28 February) when an average of 150 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. Today’s figures show the first fall in hospitalisation for some time. On Sunday 7 March of 117 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised. 71 patients were discharged.
There are currently 1,932 patients with COVID-19 being cared for in Belgian hospitals (+53). Of these 426 (+10) are on intensive care wards and 231 are on ventilators. Two weeks ago, there were 315 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.
During the week from 26 February to 4 March an average of 25 people with COVID-19 passed away each day. This is up 2.3% on the 7-day-rolling average for COVID-19 deaths during the previous week (19 to 25 February).
During the week from 26 February to 4 March an average of 2,344 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is down 3% on the average for the previous week. During the same period an average of 42,700 people were tested for coronavirus each day. Of those tested 6.3% tested positive for coronavirus.
On Saturday 6 March (the last day for which figures are available) 613,929 people in Belgium had already had their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. 339,603 had already been given their second dose.