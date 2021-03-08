Fall in the number of people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised

During the week from 1 to 7 March an average of 145 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is down 3% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week (22 to 28 February) when an average of 150 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. Today’s figures show the first fall in hospitalisation for some time. On Sunday 7 March of 117 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised. 71 patients were discharged.

There are currently 1,932 patients with COVID-19 being cared for in Belgian hospitals (+53). Of these 426 (+10) are on intensive care wards and 231 are on ventilators. Two weeks ago, there were 315 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

During the week from 26 February to 4 March an average of 25 people with COVID-19 passed away each day. This is up 2.3% on the 7-day-rolling average for COVID-19 deaths during the previous week (19 to 25 February).

During the week from 26 February to 4 March an average of 2,344 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is down 3% on the average for the previous week. During the same period an average of 42,700 people were tested for coronavirus each day. Of those tested 6.3% tested positive for coronavirus.

On Saturday 6 March (the last day for which figures are available) 613,929 people in Belgium had already had their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. 339,603 had already been given their second dose.