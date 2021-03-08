Free public transport for those on their way to and from vaccination centres in Brussels

MIVB’s spokeswoman An Van hamme told the Brussels regional news platform Bruzz that “We intend to offer free travel on the MIVB network as soon as vaccination on a large scale commences”.

Ms Van hamme added that “It still isn’t clear how we will do this. We are currently putting the final touches to the practicalities”.

She was keen to stress that the offer of free travel only applies to those wishing to get to or from a vaccination centre.