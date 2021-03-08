Three minors detained in investigation into park killing

The Judicial Authorities in East Flanders are currently investigating the death of man whose body was found in a park in Beveren on Saturday. The man, from Sinaai near Sint-Niklaas, may have been killed in a homophobic attack. Howzever Judicial Authorities, have not confirmed whether homophobia was the motive for the brutal attack.

The 42-year-old victim had been lured to the park by someone he had met through a dating app for gay men. He went to the park for what he through was going to be a date.

On his arrival three youths were waiting for him. He was attacked by the youths and died of his injuries. Three suspects have detained. They are 2 16-year-old boys from Beveren and a 17-year-old from nearby Antwerp. The 17-year-old suspect appeared before a juvenile magistrate in Antwerp on Monday afternoon. He has been remanded in custody at a young offender centre. The two 16-year-old suspects will appear before magistrates on Tuesday.

The Judicial Authorities are currently refusing to give any further information about the fatal incident.

The LGBT+ rights group Cavaria is put its self forward as a civil party in the case. This will allow it to follow the investigation more closely.

If homophobia was indeed the motive for the man’s killing, it would make him the second gay man in Belgium in recent history to have been by murdered by homophobes. In 2021 Ihsana Jafri was murdered by four men in Liège for no other reason than his sexuality.