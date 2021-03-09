Belgium takes million dose hurdle

According to figures from Belgian health science institute Sciensano 644,933 people have received a first dose. 345,696 people have had their second shot. Earlier in the week Belgium embarked on yet another phase in the vaccination drive: the vaccination is being offered to all over 65s who live independently.

According to figures from the FAGG, the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products, Belgium currently has just under 1.5 million doses of corona vaccine at its disposal. Pfizer supplied 982,605 doses, AstraZeneca 415,200 doses of the Oxford vaccine and Moderna 94,800 doses of its vaccine.