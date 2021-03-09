Dance music festival Tomorrowland may be put back to the end of August

The organisers of the cycle race told VRT Radio 2 Antwerp that “We are all prepared, but now everything could be turned on its head”.

The possibility of Tomorrowland being put back by 6 weeks to the last weekend of August and the first weekend of September has left the organisers of the Star of Aartselaar international women’s cycle race with a big headache. The race is due to take place on 5 September and the organisers had just drawn up a route that passes straight through the De Schorre Provincial Park. However, De Schorre is also home to Tomorrowland and if Tomorrowland goes ahead during the first weekend of September it will be back to the drawing board for the race organisers.

Although a final decision on the dance music festival has still to be taken, putting it back by several weeks is one of the avenues that is being explored. Putting the festival back by a month and a half will increase the possibility that it will be able to go ahead. As the year goes on the number of people that have already been vaccinated against coronavirus will increase.

Last year’s festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. A final decision on when this year’s Tomorrowland festival will be held is expected in around four weeks’ time.