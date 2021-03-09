Police seek 'Check Man' who touches up women on public transport

Police say the girl was assaulted on a De Lijn bus. The suspect stepped onto the bus in Zellik and sat next to the girl. He rubbed his leg against her thigh and with his coat on his lap hiding his hand touched up the girl between her legs. The girl moved place and the suspect got off the bus.

The suspect is thought to have been involved in 15 similar incidents using the same MO since 2018. He finds his victims on public transport in Brussels or on the way to the capital. On the occasions he has been challenged, he remains calm and denies all wrongdoing.

The suspect is aged 40 to 45, is short (1m60) and of slim build. He converses in the French language, has short dark hair with a bald patch. Police are seeking information and would also like any other victims to contact them. Discretion is assured.