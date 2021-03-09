The number of patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals remains high
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show slight falls in the 7-day rolling averages for the number of people testing positive for the virus and for the number of people with the virus that are being hospitalised. However, at 1,998 the number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals remains high.
During the week from 2 to 8 March an average of 147 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is 1% down on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week (23 February to 1 March) when an average of 149 people were hospitalised each day.
On Monday 8 March to hospitals reported 113 new admissions. 57 patients were discharged. This brings the total number of patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals to 1,998 (+61). Of these 440 (+15) are on intensive care wards and 252 (+19) are on ventilators. Just two weeks ago there were 315 COVID-19 patients on the country’s intensive care wards.
During the week from 27 February and 5 March an average of 26 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is up 11.5% on the 7-day rolling average of 24 deaths/day during the previous week.
During the week from 27 February to 5 March an average of 2,336 tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is down 3% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.
Between 27 February and 5 March an average of 43,400 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 7% up on the previous week. Of those tested, 6.1% tested positive.
On Sunday 7 March (the last day for which figures are available) 618,280 people in Belgium had been given their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. 341,067 had already been given their second dose.