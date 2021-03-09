The number of patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals remains high

During the week from 2 to 8 March an average of 147 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is 1% down on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week (23 February to 1 March) when an average of 149 people were hospitalised each day.

On Monday 8 March to hospitals reported 113 new admissions. 57 patients were discharged. This brings the total number of patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals to 1,998 (+61). Of these 440 (+15) are on intensive care wards and 252 (+19) are on ventilators. Just two weeks ago there were 315 COVID-19 patients on the country’s intensive care wards.

During the week from 27 February and 5 March an average of 26 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is up 11.5% on the 7-day rolling average of 24 deaths/day during the previous week.

During the week from 27 February to 5 March an average of 2,336 tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is down 3% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

Between 27 February and 5 March an average of 43,400 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 7% up on the previous week. Of those tested, 6.1% tested positive.

On Sunday 7 March (the last day for which figures are available) 618,280 people in Belgium had been given their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. 341,067 had already been given their second dose.