Brussels tops the list for corona fines

The highest number of fines were issued in the Belgian and Flemish capital. East Flanders Province came next. Fewest fines were issued in Limburg Province that also has the smallest population of all Flemish provinces.

Pepingen in Flemish Brabant is the municipality with the lowest number of fines: five. Burgomaster Eddy Timmermans had little trouble explaining why this is: “In Pepingen everybody still knows each other.”