Brussels tops the list for corona fines
The daily Het Nieuwsblad has compiled figures on the number of fines issued in connection with violations of corona measures i.e. restrictions last year in Flanders and its capital Brussels. In all 125,000 fines were issued chiefly for violating the ban on gathering in public and restrictions on non-essential journeys.
The highest number of fines were issued in the Belgian and Flemish capital. East Flanders Province came next. Fewest fines were issued in Limburg Province that also has the smallest population of all Flemish provinces.
Pepingen in Flemish Brabant is the municipality with the lowest number of fines: five. Burgomaster Eddy Timmermans had little trouble explaining why this is: “In Pepingen everybody still knows each other.”