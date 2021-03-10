Corona dogs sniff out Covid-sufferers with 95% accuracy

The dogs have now been deployed with Belgian police, the fire service and the army. In future corona sniffer dogs may be used at the entrance to big events to identify people with Covid, who are seeking admission. Up to 100 corona sniffers are now being trained.



The dogs recognise Covid sufferers thanks to the smell of their sweat. They were trained using bit of cloth that people had placed under their arms to draw up sweat.

Corona sniffer dogs can be used to check large numbers of people very quickly.