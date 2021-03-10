Corona dogs sniff out Covid-sufferers with 95% accuracy
Scientists at the universities of Ghent and Liege have trained six dogs to sniff out people with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus with 95% accuracy. The scientists say the dogs aren’t trounced by corona variants either.
The dogs have now been deployed with Belgian police, the fire service and the army. In future corona sniffer dogs may be used at the entrance to big events to identify people with Covid, who are seeking admission. Up to 100 corona sniffers are now being trained.
The dogs recognise Covid sufferers thanks to the smell of their sweat. They were trained using bit of cloth that people had placed under their arms to draw up sweat.
Corona sniffer dogs can be used to check large numbers of people very quickly.