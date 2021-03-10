Corona latest: hospitalisations are steady

On average in the week to 9 March 150 patients with Covid were hospitalised each day. The figure is down 1% on the week. It’s the third day in a row the figure edges lower. Yesterday the week-on-week fall was still 1%. In previous days figures of minus 3% and plus 2%, 8% and 23% were recorded.

On Tuesday 201 patients were hospitalised. 237 were discharged.

1,964 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 438 are in intensive care. 249 are on a ventilator.

In the week to 6 March on average 26 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is up 6% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 6 March, 2,345 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is 3% down on the week. It’s the second day in a row the figure is down 3%.

On average 43,600 tests are carried out each day in the week to 6 March. The figure is up 6% on the week. 6.1% of tests came back positive.

By 8 March 644,933 people in Belgium had received their first shot of the corona vaccine. 345,696 people have had their second jab.