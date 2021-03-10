Corona latest: hospitalisations are steady
The average number of people being hospitalised with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus, seems to have stabilised in recent days. The number of new cases of coronavirus detected has dropped slightly.
On average in the week to 9 March 150 patients with Covid were hospitalised each day. The figure is down 1% on the week. It’s the third day in a row the figure edges lower. Yesterday the week-on-week fall was still 1%. In previous days figures of minus 3% and plus 2%, 8% and 23% were recorded.
On Tuesday 201 patients were hospitalised. 237 were discharged.
1,964 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 438 are in intensive care. 249 are on a ventilator.
In the week to 6 March on average 26 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is up 6% on the week.
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 6 March, 2,345 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is 3% down on the week. It’s the second day in a row the figure is down 3%.
On average 43,600 tests are carried out each day in the week to 6 March. The figure is up 6% on the week. 6.1% of tests came back positive.
By 8 March 644,933 people in Belgium had received their first shot of the corona vaccine. 345,696 people have had their second jab.