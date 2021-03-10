It’s a strike on 29 March
Belgium’s two main unions, the socialist ABVV and the Christian ACV, are planning a day of strike action in the private sector across Belgium on Monday 29 March focusing mainly on industry. The unions are seeing a relaxation of the law on wage restraint.
In addition to index rises designed to keep Belgian wages and benefits in line with inflation Belgian wage legislation limits pay rises to 0.4% this year and next in all. The unions are seeking the liberty to ask for a higher rise in businesses that are doing well. Employers oppose any such relaxation.