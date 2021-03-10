Strict Brussels curfew remains in place

In Flanders and Wallonia the curfew only runs from midnight to 5AM.

Brussels premier Rudi Vervoort (Francophone socialist) decided to keep in place all corona measures introduced in Brussels in addition to federal measures till 31 March. The Brussels leader took his decision against the backdrop of an analysis of the situation that still showed the severity of the epidemic in Brussels.

In addition to the curfew Brussels introduced mandatory wearing of face coverings in all public spaces across the region as well as a ban on drinking alcohol in public after 8PM. The situation will be evaluated on 26 March and brought in line with what has been decided at the federal level by 1 April if the health situation permits.