“Vaccine producers must stick to their commitments” says Belgian leader

Mr De Croo spoke in a video message as the vaccination drive finally gathers pace. He labelled the vaccines a “scientific triumph in which Belgian scientists had played a crucial role”. The Belgian leader emphasised the vaccines were “safe and effective”. He called on everybody to get vaccinated.

For the vaccination drive to be a success sufficient supplies of vaccines need to arrive. This is still a problem. Mr De Croo asked everybody to stick to their commitments “vaccine producers first and foremost”.

“In March, April and Maty we’re counting on receiving 7.5 million doses. That’s quite a bit more than in recent months. They must go in arms ASAP.”

The Flemish liberal added “We won’t retain a single measure (i.e. restriction) a day longer than needed, not the curfew, not the travel ban and not the rules inside”, though he was ready to warn: “If we move too quickly and trash the rules it will go pear-shaped once again.”