Corona update: figures pretty stable
The average number of people being hospitalised with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus, as well as the average number of new cases seems to have stabilised in recent days.
On average in the week to 10 March 151 patients with Covid were hospitalised each day. The figure is down 1% on the week. It’s the fourth day in a row the figure edges lower. Yesterday the week-on-week fall was also 1%.
On Wednesday 154 patients were hospitalised. 155 were discharged.
1,947 (-17) patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 452 (+14) are in intensive care. 249 (=) are on a ventilator.
In the week to 7 March on average 25 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 2% on the week.
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 7 March, 2,359 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is 1% down on the week.
On average 43,800 tests are carried out each day in the week to 7 March. The figure is up 7% on the week. 6.1% of tests came back positive – a decrease of a half percent.
By 9 March 664,712 people in Belgium had received their first shot of the corona vaccine. 351,934 people have had their second jab.