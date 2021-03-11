Corona update: figures pretty stable

On average in the week to 10 March 151 patients with Covid were hospitalised each day. The figure is down 1% on the week. It’s the fourth day in a row the figure edges lower. Yesterday the week-on-week fall was also 1%.

On Wednesday 154 patients were hospitalised. 155 were discharged.

1,947 (-17) patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 452 (+14) are in intensive care. 249 (=) are on a ventilator.

In the week to 7 March on average 25 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 2% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 7 March, 2,359 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is 1% down on the week.

On average 43,800 tests are carried out each day in the week to 7 March. The figure is up 7% on the week. 6.1% of tests came back positive – a decrease of a half percent.

By 9 March 664,712 people in Belgium had received their first shot of the corona vaccine. 351,934 people have had their second jab.