Pedestrian killed as storm has Flanders in its grip
The gales that swept across Flanders in the course of Thursday claimed several victims in Aalter (East Flanders) this morning. Significant material damage is reported from across the region.
In Aalter a pedestrian was hit by a falling tree and killed. A second person was seriously injured and had to be taken to hospital.
Gusts of 107 km/h were recorded. West Flanders bore the brunt of the storm suffering most damage. In Roeselare a roof was blown off a school.
In Aartselaar (Antwerp) a tree crashed into the roof of an Asian restaurant, while in Ghent (East Flanders) a fallen tree damaged several cars.
The 1722 helpline has been activated for people seeking non-urgent assistance from the fire brigade. If there is a threat to life call 112.
Parks and woodlands across Flanders have been closed as a precaution.
Conditions similar to today are set to stay with us for a while. Showers are forecast for Friday. They will gain in intensity towards evening and may become torrential. Thunder and lightning can’t be ruled out. Gusts of up to 80km/h are forecast.