Pedestrian killed as storm has Flanders in its grip

In Aalter a pedestrian was hit by a falling tree and killed. A second person was seriously injured and had to be taken to hospital.

Gusts of 107 km/h were recorded. West Flanders bore the brunt of the storm suffering most damage. In Roeselare a roof was blown off a school.

In Aartselaar (Antwerp) a tree crashed into the roof of an Asian restaurant, while in Ghent (East Flanders) a fallen tree damaged several cars.

The 1722 helpline has been activated for people seeking non-urgent assistance from the fire brigade. If there is a threat to life call 112.

Parks and woodlands across Flanders have been closed as a precaution.

Conditions similar to today are set to stay with us for a while. Showers are forecast for Friday. They will gain in intensity towards evening and may become torrential. Thunder and lightning can’t be ruled out. Gusts of up to 80km/h are forecast.