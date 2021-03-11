Police officers detained in Belgium’s biggest ever drugs' probe

On Tuesday the judicial authorities launched raids targeting 200 properties chiefly in Antwerp and Limburg provinces. Federal prosecutors are heading the operation. 1,600 officers took part in the raids that led to 48 people detained. Prosecutors have confirmed the fresh detentions of two police officers, but are reluctant to provide any further information.

The police officers are believed to live at the same address. A house search is underway.

The investigation came to a head after police gained access to the encrypted messaging system used by the suspects on phones supplied by the company Sky ECC.

The main investigation, led by federal prosecutors, centres on the use of encrypted phones for criminal purposes. It is with regard to this part of the probe that a celebrated kickboxer has been detained.