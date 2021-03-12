All three park killing suspects to remain in youth custody

After questioning Juvenile magistrates in Dendermonde (East Flanders) and Antwerp sent them to the secure young offenders’ centre at Everberg in Flemish Brabant. At hearings held on Friday in Antwerp and Dendermonde it was decided that the three, who are aged 16 and 17, should remain in custody at Everberg for at least another month. Meanwhile, the investigation into the man’s death continues.

The youths are suspected of having used the dating app to lure the man to the park. Whether their motive for doing so was homophobia or they had wished to rob the man, but things got out of hand is still unclear.

Two of the three suspects, aged 16 and 17, are from Beveren (East Flanders). They appeared before Juvenile Magistrates in Dendermonde on Friday morning. The third suspect is a 17-year-old boy from Antwerp. He appeared before Juvenile Magistrates there. As the three suspects are minors there are considerable reporting restrictions surrounding the case.