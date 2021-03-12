COVID-19: Hospitalisations down, number of positive tests up

During the week from 5 to 11 March an average of 146 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is down 6% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. On Thursday 11 March 139 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the country’s hospitals.

166 patients were discharged. There are currently 1,910 (-37) patients with COVID-19 that are being treated in Belgian hospitals. Of these 446 are on intensive care wards (-6) and 250 (+1) patients are on ventilators. The number of patients in intensive case remains high. Three weeks ago, there were 315 COVID-19 patients on intensive care wards in the country’s hospitals.

During the week from 2 to 8 March an average of 26 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is 3% down on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

Between 2 and 8 March 2,422 people tested positive for coronavirus. This is 2% up on the -day rolling average for the previous week. On Monday Sciensano recorded 3,678 positive test results, the highest figure so far in 2021.

The most pronounced rise in those testing positive was among children between the ages of 0 and 9 years (+29%). There are also smaller rises in the number of new infections among the age demographics that form the active population.

During the week from 2 to 8 March an average of 43,900 tests were carried out each day. This is 6% up on the average for the previous week. Of those tested 6.2% test positive for the virus.

On Wednesday 10 March (the last day for which figures are available) 687,558 people in Belgium had been given their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. 357,337 people had already received their second dose.