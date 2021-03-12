Storm fells trees chestnut tree that survived the Battle of Waterloo

One of three chestnut trees that have been at site where the Battle of Waterloo was fought in 1815 for around 300 years fell victim to Wednesday night's storms. Locals in the Walloon Brabant municipality of Braine L’Alleud awoke on Thursday morning to see that one of tees had been uprooted. Like the two other trees that are still standing, the chestnut tree had been growing next to what was to be the site of the Battle of Waterloo for around 100 years before the battle was fought. It was there that British, Dutch, Prussian, Hanoverian forces and others fought Napoléon in a battle that was to see his downfall.