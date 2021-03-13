100 Flemish artists take part in 24-hour marathon performance at Antwerp’s Sportpaleis
A 6pm on Friday ’24 Uur live’ got under way at the Sportpaleis evets hall in Antwerp. Until 6pm on Saturday evening the crème de la crème of Flanders' performing artists are taking part in this marathon of music. No fewer than 100 acts are taking part in the event that is designed to offer some much-needed support to musicians that have been hit particularly hard by the measures designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The first performances on Friday evening were watched by more than 70,000 people via the app of the daily ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’ or the site of the VRT’s music radio station Studio Brussel.
The organiser of the event is the musician and composer Miguel Wiels. Artists performing at the 24-hour music marathon include Axelle Red, Natalia, Tourist LeMC, Orzark Henry, 2 Fabolia, Clouseau, Daan and the evergreen comic Urbanus.
There really is something to suit all tastes. Each artist is performing their most popular tunes. They are playing to an empty Sportpaleis as almost all indoor gatherings are banned. The musicians are using the concert to show just how much they long to perform in front of an audience again.
"24 Uur Live" is a coproduction by Les Flamands, the Sportpaleis Group and Live Nation with support from the publisher and broadcaster DPG Media, the entrepreneur Marc Coucke and the Flemish Government.