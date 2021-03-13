B-Fast team to lend a hand in Slovak hospitals

Four doctors and nurses from the Belgian emergency aid team B-Fast left for Slovakia on Friday. Slovakia is currently extremely badly hit by an upsurge in the coronavirus pandemic there. The Belgians will be deployed to assist local medical staff on the intensive care wards of several Slovak hospitals. This week a record number of people in Slovakia were hospitalised with COVID-19. The Slovak authorities had asked the EU for assistance through the Union Civil Protection Mechanism as its hospitals are unable to cope with the large influx of COVID-19 patients.