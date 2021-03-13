COVID-19: Increase in the number of new infections, number of hospitalisations remains stable

During the week from 6 to 12 March an average of 149 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is the same number as during the previous week. During the past few days there has been a slight fall in the number of people being hospitalised. On Friday 12 March 170 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the country’s hospitals. 172 patients were discharged.

There are currently 1,916 patients (+6) with COVID-19 that are being treated in the country’s hospitals. 468 (+22), the highest number since early January, are on intensive care wards. 254 (+4) patients are on ventilators.

During the week from 3 to 9 March an average of 25 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is down 3.8% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

During the week from 3 to 9 March an average of 2,522 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 7% up on the previous week.

During the same period an average of 44,700 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is 7% more than during the previous week. Of those tested 6.3% test positive for the virus.

On Thursday 11 March (the last day for which figures are currently available) 721,826 people had been given their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. 365,808 people had already received their second dose.