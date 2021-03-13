Flemish PM puts back decision on summer festivals

During the past few months, we have been told that a decision on whether or not the many summer festivals that normally take place in Flanders each year will be allowed to go ahead this year would be made in mid-March. However, now the Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon says that he and his ministerial colleagues will await the results of a test event to be held in mid-April before making a decision on festivals and other events.

“The festival organisers have told me that they can still wait a while. We want to avoid making a negative decision and this is why we have decided to put back the decision. We will know more in a few weeks. This is why we are not taking the decision yet”.

Mr Jambon added that next week the results of test events held in The Netherlands will be published. “We plan an event with more participants, 1,000 people in Hasselt in April. This will provide new insights that we also intend to share with the Dutch”.

Mr Jambon concluded on an upbeat note “Something will definitely be possible this coming summer, but we shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves”.