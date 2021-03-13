More than 200,000 breaches of corona restrictions during the past year

109,784 offenders were given the option of settling out of court by means of paying a fine.

59,210 (54%) of the fines issued in this way have since been paid. In other case the suspects were issued with a court summons. Summons were issued to repeat offenders and to those that refused to settle out of court.

29,089 (16%) cases were dropped without any further action being taken. This was done if there was not enough evidence to ensure a successful prosecution or if no offence had been committed.