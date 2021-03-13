Wake held for victim of Beveren park killing
Around 100 people gathered in the East Flemish municipality of Beveren on Friday evening to pay their respects to a 42-year-old man that was killed last weekend at a local park. Many people believe that David, who had gone to the park to meet up with another man that he had met via a dating app for gay men, was killed in a homophobic attack. However, the Judicial Authorities have still to confirm whether David’s killers’ motives were homophobic in nature or whether the 42-year-old was killed in a mugging that went wrong.
On Friday Juvenile Magistrates decided that three suspects, aged 16 and 17, should remain in custody at the secure young offenders’ centre in Everberg (Flemish Brabant) for another months. The suspects were sent there earlier this week.