Wake held for victim of Beveren park killing

Around 100 people gathered in the East Flemish municipality of Beveren on Friday evening to pay their respects to a 42-year-old man that was killed last weekend at a local park. Many people believe that David, who had gone to the park to meet up with another man that he had met via a dating app for gay men, was killed in a homophobic attack. However, the Judicial Authorities have still to confirm whether David’s killers’ motives were homophobic in nature or whether the 42-year-old was killed in a mugging that went wrong.