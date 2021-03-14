65 fined for taking part in illegal gathering in Kortrijk

Police mounted an operation at the car parks at Kortrijk Expo and Kinepolis multiplex cinema after they had received reports that the owners of cars that have been tuned to improve their performance often met there to race.

Various sources had tipped off police that such a gathering was planned for Saturday evening. When the police arrived a large number of people were present.

Some were able to make their escape. However, most of those present were unable to do so and their identity was checked, and fines issued. The VLAS Police Service’s drugs detection dog was also deployed to check for the presence of any illegal substances.