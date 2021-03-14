COVID-19: Hospitalisations and new infections on the up

During the week from 7 to 13 March an average of 153 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is 6% up on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. This is the first rise in several days.

On Saturday 13 March 191 admissions of COVID-19 patients were reported by the country’s hospitals (up 21 on Friday). 191 patients were also discharged. This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients hat are being cared for in the country’s hospitals to 1,905 (-11). Of these 474 (+5) are on intensive care wards and 261 (+7) are on ventilators. The number of COVID-19 patients on intensive care wards has increased considerably and is now at the level it was in early January.

During the week from 4 to 10 March an average of 25 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is 8% down on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

During the week from 4 to 10 March an average of 2,613 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 11% up on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. During the same period an average of 45,400 coronavirus tests were carried out each day, this is 8% up on the previous week. Of those tested 6.3% tested positive.

On Friday 12 March (the last day for which figures are available) 755,160 people in Belgium had already received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. 378,932 had already been given their second dose.