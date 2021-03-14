Rioting in Liège after BLM demo

Earlier this week a woman was reportedly injured while being arrested by police. Images of the arrest were circulated on social media and were the reason behind Saturday afternoon’s demonstration. Around 200 people took part in what was a peaceful protest. However, after the demonstraton things turned sour after a young man pushed a police motorcycle over.

One of the demonstrators told our colleagues from the Francophone public broadcaster RTBF “Four police officers against one woman. That is absurd. This is why people came here today to demonstrate. They were behaving correctly while demonstrating, but they were driven away. Then things turned bad”.

Dozens of demonstrators fought with police. Several shops and restaurants were looted and vandalised. There was a large police presence and water cannon were used to disperse the rioters.