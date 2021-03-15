2,000 COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals, 484 of whom in intensive care

During the week from 8 to 14 March an average of 162 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is a rise of 11% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week (1 to 7 March). On Sunday 14 March 159 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to the country’s hospitals. This is 32 less than was the case on Saturday. 65 patients were discharged, 126 less than on Saturday.

There are currently 108 patients with COVID-19 being cared for in the country’s hospitals (up 108). Of these 484 (+10) are on intensive care wards and 266 (+5) are on ventilators. The number of patients in intensive care is currently at the level it was at the beginning of January. Just 4 weeks ago there were 315 COVID-19 patients on the intensive care wards of Belgian hospitals.

During the week from 5 to 11 March an average of 26 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is up 4% on the 7-day rolling average of 25 COVID-19 deaths/day during the previous week.

During the week from 5 to 11 March an average of 2,718 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 15% up on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

During the same period an average of 46,000 coronavirus tests were carried out each day, up 7% on the previous week. Of those tested 6.5% tested positive for coronavirus.

On Saturday 13 March (the last day for which figures are available) 763,001 people in Belgium had been given their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. 382,987 people had already received their second dose.